Atreca on deck for IPO

Atreca (BCEL) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO of Class A common stock.

The Redwood City, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops antibody-based cancer immunotherapeutics that it says rely on the human immune system to identify unique antibody-target pairs from patients who are experiencing clinically meaningful active immune responses to their tumors. The company claims that this novel approach has led to the discovery of over 1,400 distinct human antibodies that preferentially bind to tumor tissue from patients who are not the source of the antibody.

Lead (and only) candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated reactivity with a majority of ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. An IND is on tap for Q4 to be followed by a Phase 1b study in solid tumors in Q1 2020.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 39.6 (+34.7%); Net Loss: (37.9) (-37.8%); Cash Burn: (34.7) (-38.2%).