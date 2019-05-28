BridgeBio readies IPO

BridgeBio (BBIO) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $225M IPO.

The Palo Alto, CA-based biotech develops treatments for well-characterized Mendelian (inherited diseases arising from single-gene mutations) disorders at their source and cancers with clear genetic drivers.

Four (of 15+) pipeline candidates are in clinical trials, two in Phase 3, one in Phase 2/3 and one in Phase 2. Phase 3 programs include BBP-265, under development at subsidiary Eidos Therapeutics, for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and BBP-831/infigratinib for FGFR-driven cancers. If all goes well, a U.S. marketing application will be filed for the latter in 2020 and the former in 2021.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 183.7 (+318.5%); Net Loss: (130.7) (-327.1%); Cash Burn: (136.6) (-237.3%).