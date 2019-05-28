Dermavant Sciences on deck for IPO

Dermavant Sciences Ltd. (DRMT) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments for skin disorders. Lead candidate is tapinarof, a topical cream for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. It acquired global rights to the aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in August 2018. Two pivotal Phase 3 studies were launched in May.

Controlling shareholder is Roivant Sciences.

Financials (12-month period ended March 31): Operating Expenses: $273.2M (+548.9%); Net Loss: ($255.3M) (-497.9%); Cash Burn: ($257.7M) (-630.0%).