Canadian Utilities sells Canadian power assets for C$835M

Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) agrees to sell ~90% of its Canadian fossil fuel-based electricity generation portfolio in two deals totaling C$835M.

CDU will sell 11 coal and gas power plants in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario with a cumulative 2,100 MW of generating capacity to a subsidiary of P-E firm Energy Capital Partners, as well as a 505 stake in a 260 MW power plant near in Saskatchewan to SaskPower.

Following the closings, CDU will continue to own natural gas pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, gas-fired power plants in Australia, and diesel-fired power stations in Yukon and the Northwest Territories.