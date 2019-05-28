Meredith sells Sports Illustrated for $110M

More than a year after putting it on the block, Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has sold Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands for $110M, but that doesn't mean the crown jewel of the publishing world is leaving the family.

Meredith will continue to publish the print magazine, manage its website, and will still be responsible for advertising, video and social media.

Authentic Brands, meanwhile, will seek licensing deals that could slap the Sports Illustrated name on everything from consumer goods, like apparel, to the emerging sports-gambling marketplace.