Deutsche i-banking head may get the boot

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) executives have discussed the potential departure of investment-banking chief Garth Ritchie, who has come under fire from investors for dismal results since he became the highest-paid senior executive at the embattled lender last year, WSJ reports.

The talks are part of a bigger shakeup and what CEO Christian Sewing described last week as "tough cutbacks" in the investment bank.

Ritchie, a former equities trader who also is co-president of the bank, is five months into a new five-year contract ending December 2023.