First steps towards ratifying USMCA

Canada has taken a first step toward ratifying a new North American trade agreement after the U.S. struck deals on May 17 to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland presented what is known as a "ways and means motion" to the House of Commons, the first step in the process for parliamentary approval.

The deal known as the USMCA, which would replace the 25-year-old NAFTA, has yet to be approved by legislatures of the three participating countries - Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

