EU could slap €3B fine on Italy

The European Commission is likely to start disciplinary steps against Italy on June 5 over the country’s rising debt and structural deficit levels, two eurozone officials said on Monday.

The moves can end in fines on the grounds that excessive borrowing can threaten the stability of all 19 countries sharing the euro.

Italy narrowly escaped the EU's so-called excessive deficit procedurelast December by striking a compromise with the Commission after an unprecedented clash over Rome's 2019 draft budget.

Update: The country's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the European Commission could impose a €3B fine.

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, DBIT, FLIY