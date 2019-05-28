Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship

Huawei is reviewing its relationship with FedEx (NYSE:FDX) after it claimed the latter diverted two parcels destined for Huawei addresses in Asia to the U.S. and attempted to reroute two others.

The four packages only contained documents and "no technology," according to the Chinese telecom equipment supplier.

The U.S. Department of Commerce did not reply to a request for comment on whether the incident might be related to its move on May 16 to add Huawei to the so-called "Entity List," preventing it buying certain items from American companies without government approval.