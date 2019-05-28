How much for a China-made Model 3?

Ahead of a May 31 announcement, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is considering pricing its China-manufactured Model 3 vehicles between 300,000 yuan and 350,000 yuan ($43,431-$50,670) before subsidies, Bloomberg reports.

Though it already sells Model 3 vehicles locally, Tesla currently ships all of them from the U.S., disqualifying the vehicles from Chinese government subsidies and subjecting the cars to import tariffs.

It's hoping that its Shanghai factory, which is scheduled to begin production this year, will bolster its competitiveness in a country that's already crowded with hundreds of electric-vehicle makers.