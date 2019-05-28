Star Bulk agrees to acquire eleven dry bulk vessels from Delphin Shipping LLC

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has entered into an en bloc definitive agreement with Delphin Shipping LLC to acquire eleven operating dry bulk vessels for $139.5M, payable in the form of $80M in cash and 4.503M company's common shares.

The cash portion of the Purchase Price will be financed through proceeds of a new seven-year capital lease of up to $93.6M with China Merchants Bank Leasing, and an additional tranche of $15M for financing of Scrubbers, thus offering approx. $9M of additional liquidity for Star Bulk.

The Vessel Acquisition, which is expected to be consummated in June 2019.