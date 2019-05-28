Futures drift lower after holiday weekend

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to slight losses following Memorial Day weekend, with the DJIA down 27 points as caution prevailed over the fate of trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

On Monday, President Trump said the U.S. was "not ready" to make a deal with China, before adding that he expected one "sometime in the future."

Asia stocks booked solid gains, however, as investors bet on fresh stimulus from Beijing following consecutive months of dismal economic data.

Oil is up 0.8% at $59.12/bbl, gold is flat at $1284/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 bps to 2.29%.

