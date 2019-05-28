Quotient beats fiscal Q4 consensus

Quotient (QTNT) Q4 results: Revenues: $8.3M (+36.1%); Reagent Product revenues: $7.8M (+27.9%); Other revenues: $0.5M.

Net Loss: ($26.6M) (-32.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.41) (+6.8%); Quick Assets: $94.8M; CF Ops: ($75.7M) (-10.7%).

FY 2020 Guidance: Product revenue: $30M - 31M; Other revenue: ~$1M; Operating loss: ($77M - 82M); CAPEX: $5M - 10M.

Q1 2020 Guidance: Product revenue: $8.3M - 8.8M.

Regulatory and Commercial Milestones: Quotient continues to plan for the expansion of the IH testing menu during H2 calendar 2019.

The Company expects to commence U.S. field trials with the expanded IH microarray menu and for the initial SDS microarray in Q3 calendar 2019.

