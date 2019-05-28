GVC Holdings lands key U.S. approvals

GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) confirms it landed regulatory approval to operate in the state of Nevada for an initial two-year period.

The company says its Roar Digital joint venture with MGM Resorts also received a transactional waiver from the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement to operate in the state of New Jersey.

GVC CEO Kenneth Alexander calls the developments two important milestones which pave the way for the creation of a market leading U.S. betting and gaming business.