The Medicines Company's inclisiran shows positive effect in patients with inherited high cholesterol disorder

Analyses of two clinical trials, the Phase 2 ORION-1 study and the Phase 1 ORION-7 study, showed a treatment effect of The Medicines Company's (NASDAQ:MDCO) inclisiran in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). The data were presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society Congress in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Patients across a range of renal function levels achieved consistent reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) ("bad" cholesterol) up to day 180 with no dose adjustments for those with renal impairment.

Inclisiran (PCSK9si), dosed twice per year, is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9, a protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism. In contrast to PCSK9 inhibitors (like Amgen's Repatha and Regeneron and Sanofi's Praluent), PCSK9si works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver. MDCO is collaborating with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on its development under a 2013 agreement.

Phase 3 data readouts are on tap for next quarter. If positive, the company expects to file a marketing application in the U.S. in Q4 followed by an application in Europe in Q1 2020.