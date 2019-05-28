Fluor Corporation appoints Michael Steuert as CFO

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has appointed D. Michael Steuert as chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2019, succeeding Bruce Stanski, who will support the office of the chief executive officer (CEO) focused on analyzing the company’s investments and joint ventures in line with the previously announced strategic review.

The company also announced the promotion of Mark E. Fields who was previously president of Energy & Chemicals Americas since 2017 to the role of president leading the Energy & Chemicals business group.

Steuert served as senior vice president and CFO of Fluor Corporation from 2001 until his retirement in 2012.