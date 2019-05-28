BAML cautious on Beyond Meat

Bank of America Merrill Lynch launches coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Neutral rating.

While the analyst teams says it's optimistic about the prospects for Beyond Meat given the size of the addressable market, product quality, and positioning against consumer interests in health & wellness and sustainability, there is concern over valuation.

"BYND shares have appreciated ~240% since its IPO and carry a current value of $4,906m, which is 16X our FY20E revenue estimate," notes BAML.

BAML also sees a risk that competitors flood the market.

BAML assigns a price objective of $85 to BYND vs. the post-IPO trading range of $25.00 to $96.78.