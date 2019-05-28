J.B. Hunt Transport -2% after BAML cut

Bank of America Merrill Lynch drops J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to a Neutral rating from Buy.

"Given secular headwinds of higher rail costs, shifting traffic patterns and refined rail lanes from Precision Scheduled Rail models, we believe volumes and JBHT’s multiple may face sustained pressure vs historical levels, particularly as truckload stocks have retreated to an 11X average on 2019, from upper-teens over the past year," warns BAML.

The firm lowers it price objective on J.B. Hunt to $95 (17.3X the 2019 EPS estimate).