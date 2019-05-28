Citi cuts Apple target on trade tensions

Citi maintains a Buy rating on Apple but lowers the target from $220 to $205.

The firm cites "a slowdown of Apple iPhone demand in China as China residents shift their purchasing preference to China national brands.

Analyst Jim Suva says Apple has a 12% unit share in China and thinks that number could get cut in half.

Nearly 20% of Apple's 2018 revenue came from China.

AAPL shares are down 0.5% pre-market to $178.14.

Apple has a Very Bullish Quant rating, Bullish average SA Authors' rating, and Outperform Sell Side rating.