GE said to be planning French job cuts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has announced a plan to cut around 1,000 jobs in France, a trade union told Reuters, in a move that could set the U.S. company at odds with the French government which has consistently urged GE not to cut French jobs.

The layoffs would occur principally at its site in Belfort, in the east of France.

Earlier this year, GE was fined €50M by France for creating fewer than 3% of the jobs it had promised as a condition for getting the green light to take over Alstom's energy business.