NeoGenomics teams up with QIAGEN to offer companion diagnostic test for breast cancer

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) announces availability of the QIAGEN therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR test from QIAGEN N.V (NYSE:QGEN) for post-menopausal women, and men, with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer following progression on or after an endocrine-based regimen.

This PIK3CA test is recently approved by FDA to aid clinicians in identifying breast cancer patients suitable for treatment with Piqray (alpelisib), a newly approved therapy developed and marketed by Novartis.

NeoGenomics will serve as the Novartis Day 1 Preferred Laboratory Partner for this critical companion diagnostic test.