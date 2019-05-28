SeaWorld Entertainment announces share deals

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) discloses that it entered into an agreement to acquire ~5.6M shares for approximately $150M from an affiliate of PAG. In addition, it entered an agreement with Hill Path Capital for certain of its affiliated investment funds to acquire ~13.2M shares from an affiliate of PAG to increase its equity stake in SeaWorld to ~34.5%.

In connection with the closing of Hill Path's purchase of shares, SeaWorld agreed to appoint up to three Hill Path director designees to its board of directors.

The company says the buyback reinforces the board's commitment to opportunistically use excess capital to return value to shareholders. "Our improving financial and operating results over the past several quarters demonstrate that we are on the right track to deliver further value to shareholders," notes CEO Yoshikazu Maruyama.

Source: Press Release