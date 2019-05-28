Zscaler gets target boost on Symantec's woes

Barclays raises its Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) price target from $55 to $80 and its 2020-21 estimates but stays at an Equal-Weight rating.

The firm says ZS could benefit from issues at rival Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), which will "likely elongate Zscaler’s growth runway."

Earlier this month, SYMC's CEO abruptly exited, and the company guided in-line revenue and downside EPS for Q1.

Barclays says that at Zscaler's current valuation, "buy-side expectations are higher."

ZS shares are down 0.4% pre-market to $73.50.

Zscaler has a Neutral Quant rating, Bullish average SA Authors' rating, and Outperform Sell Side rating.