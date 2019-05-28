Optimism over Greek snap election lifts Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +12.2% pre-market after surging 12% yesterday in Toronto on optimism that a snap election called by Greece could result in the election of a new business-friendly party and help resolve the company's permitting problems.

Greek Prime Minister Tsipras said he would call a snap vote following his party's defeat in European Parliamentary elections.

EGO has two operating mines and two development projects in Greece, and has struggled with permitting delays at its Skouries location for years, mainly over environmental regulations.

"A political shift to a more pro-business climate has potential positive implications for the company's outlook in-country," according to an analyst at Desjardins, which says Greece accounts for 42% of EGO's operating net asset value.