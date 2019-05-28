SAIC announces partnership with Franklin Venture Partners

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has entered into a strategic partnership with Franklin Venture Partners to broaden its access and exposure to emerging technologies developed by startup companies across U.S.

“Through this new strategic partnership with Franklin Venture Partners, SAIC can deliver complex technical solutions quicker and leverage emerging technologies to solve specific problems for our customers,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Solutions and Technology Group. “By tapping into the startup ecosystem, SAIC broadens its pool of alliances and resources while enabling government to be more agile in its ability to implement new technologies.”