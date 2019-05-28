Elbit Systems +2 on boost from IMI

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) +2% premarket after reporting a rise in Q1 net profit and forecasting further improvements in 2019 following its acquisition of IMI Systems.

The company earned $1.54 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, up from $1.29 a year earlier.

"A quarter ago I committed that IMI would be profitable in 2019. It's already profitable," CEO Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters, adding that the full impact of IMI's integration had yet to be reflected and "we will see improvement in the coming quarters."

Elbit bought rival IMI Systems, a manufacturer of military systems best known for being an early maker of the Uzi submachine gun, from the Israeli government for $500M in November.

IMI is expected to provide more than $500M of revenues this year, although profit generated will depend on the pace of cost cutting and the number of contracts.