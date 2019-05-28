BioMarin down 5% premarket on potential diminishing effect of hemophilia A gene therapy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) slips 5% premarket on light volume in apparent reaction to updated Phase 3 data on gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec in adult patients with hemophilia A.

As of the April 30 data cutoff, seven of 16 participants reached or exceeded pre-specified Factor VIII levels of 40 IU/dL (5 - 40 is the range for mild hemophilia A). The annual bleed rate in the 16 patients who reached week 26 by April 30 was zero with an estimated annual bleed rate of 1.5.

Investors appear to be reacting to the 94% reduction in mean Factor VIII usage. In May 2018, the company reported a 98% drop in average FVIII usage, implying a diminishing treatment effect.

The big question is whether the company is working on/planning a retreatment paradigm if, indeed, the treatment effect diminishes over time.

The company plans to submit its marketing application to the FDA next quarter.

Management's conference call will start at 8:00 am ET.