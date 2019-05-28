StillCanna inks deal with BioSciences Enterprises to supply CBD Isolate

StillCanna (OTCPK:SCNNF) has signed a definitive agreement to supply Bioscience Enterprises of California with up to C$36M worth of CBD Isolate.

To accelerate its product delivery, the Company is implementing a two-stage extraction plan for Poland. Stage one will consist of equipment engineered to optimize the production of CBD Isolate. It is anticipated that the initial line will produce and ship CBD Isolate in Q4 2019.

Stage two of the Company's extraction plan is engineered to produce over 80M grams of CBD per year. Completion of stage two is expected to be completed in 10 to 14 months.