Seadrill sinks as Carnegie sees liquidity 'drying up' in lagging recovery

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) -14.7% pre-market after Carnegie Investment Bank recommended selling the shares amid mounting recovery concerns.

The offshore rig market recovery is "not happening fast enough" for SDRL, Carnegie said in cutting its rating from Buy and slashing its price target to 25 kroner from 210 kroner, sends shares trading in Norway yesterday plunging to their lowest since the company emerged from bankruptcy last July.

Recent contracts for ultra-deepwater drillships owned by Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), due to start in 2020 and 2022, indicate a significant improvement in future rental rates but not enough for SDRL to meet its debt maturities, according to Carnegie, which sees "a high probability of liquidity drying up by 2021-22."