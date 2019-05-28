JPMorgan bullish on Beyond Meat

JPMorgan initiates coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with an Overweight rating and price target of $97.

JP expects Beyond Meat to top consensus revenue marks this year.

The firm assigns a price target of $97 to BYND.

JP's bullish rating on Beyond Meat as the quiet period expires stands in contrast to the Neutral-equivalent ratings already doled out by BAML ($85 PT), Credit Suisse ($70 PT), Goldman Sachs ($67 PT) and Jefferies ($85 PT).