Therabis' Mobility to be studied for its effectiveness in treating osteoarthritic pain in dogs

Dixie Brands (OTCPK:DXBRF) has announced that one of its canine supplement products will form the basis of a clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of "Mobility," a hemp-based natural supplement developed by Dixie subsidiary Therabis, to relieve symptoms of joint immobility in dogs.

One group of dogs will receive Therabis product; a second group will receive Cannabidiol alone which previous studies have shown may have benefit in osteoarthritic dogs; a control group will receive a placebo. 20 dogs are expected to be included in each group.

Results are anticipated within ~12 months, and are expected to be published in a veterinary medicine journal.