Canaccord Genuity defends Foot Locker

Canaccord Genuity sees the lower buyback activity at Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) as a sign that the company may be hoarding cash for M&A or could be a target itself.

"Intuitively, a financial buyer would make sense since unlike most retail categories, athletic specialty has long term positive growth characteristics, is benefiting from the onset of a multi-year NKE-driven product cycle, and is exposed to growing secular sneaker-culture trends global," notes analyst Camilo Lyon.

Canaccord seeing value on Foot Locker at current levels, keeps a Buy rating on the retailer and clips its price target to $81.