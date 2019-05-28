Newron Pharma updates on regulatory status of evenamide for schizophrenia

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A (OTCPK:NWPHF) has received a communication from the FDA indicating concern on findings from a recently completed study in rats as well as CNS events at higher doses in dogs, and the potential implication of these findings for patients.

The FDA has requested Newron to delay initiation of the proposed Phase II/III studies with evenamide for the treatment of schizophrenia prior to completing additional short-term explanatory studies in rats and human subjects to address these concerns.

The Company will be asking for further feedback and will provide additional details and an update on evenamide afterwards.