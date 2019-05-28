Personal & commercial banking help Scotiabank Q2 results

The Bank of Nova Scotia's (NYSE:BNS) fiscal Q2 operating results reflect a 8% Y/Y increase in Personal and Commercial Banking businesses and a rebound in the Global Banking and Market units.

Also announces its intention to buy back up to 24M common shares, or about 2% of its common shares issued and outstanding as of May 24, 2019.

Scotiabank rises 2.8% in premarket trading.

Q2 adjusted net income of C$2.26B, or C$1.70, vs. C$2.19B, or C$1.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure misses the average analyst estimate of C$1.74.

Q2 return on equity 13.6% vs. 15.0% a year ago.

Q2 Canadian Banking adjusted net income C$1.06B vs. C$1.02B a year ago; adjusted net interest income of C$1.99B vs. C$1.91B a year ago.

Q2 International Banking adjusted net income of C$900M vs. C$753M a year ago; adjusted net interest income of C$2.12B vs. C$1.76B.

Q2 Global Banking and Markets net income to equity holders was C$420M, down 6% Y/Y; lower net interest income, higher non-interest expenses and lower recovery of provision for credit losses was partly offset by higher non-interest income, the favorable impact of foreign currency translation, and lower income taxes.

Plans to establish Global Wealth Management as a standalone business segment effective fiscal 2020.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Bank of Nova Scotia misses by C$0.04, beats on revenue (May 28)