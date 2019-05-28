Latest GE note from JPMorgan's Tusa

The bull case on GE Power (NYSE:GE) appears to factor in a combination of market recovery and internal execution, but the "stubbornly negative" macro and micro forces that are outside of management's control are being overlooked by investors, JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa writes in his latest research note, while keeping an Underweight rating on shares.

These include competition from existing players like MHI, Siemens and Ansaldo, which continue to develop new products.

The analyst believes the consensus is banking on a GE Power recovery in 2021/2022, however, the acceleration of the introduction of new turbines from the Chinese "now looks to be firmly within that timeframe."