China Rapid Finance surges 67% amid talks with interested parties

China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) soars 67% in premarket trading after the microcap says it's in formal talks with several parties that have expressed interest in a potential transaction.

The board started a review of strategic alternatives, which could result in a merger or sale of the company.

Company reiterates that will will continue to try to file its annual report and restated quarterly reports in a timely manner.

Intends to return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirement by curing the stock price deficiency within the applicable cure period.