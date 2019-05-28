China Rapid Finance surges 67% amid talks with interested parties

China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) soars 67% in premarket trading after the microcap says it's in formal talks with several parties that have expressed interest in a potential transaction.
The board started a review of strategic alternatives, which could result in a merger or sale of the company.
Company reiterates that will will continue to try to file its annual report and restated quarterly reports in a timely manner.
Intends to return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirement by curing the stock price deficiency within the applicable cure period.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox