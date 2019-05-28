Momo +4.5% on Q1 beats, in-line outlook

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) gains 4.5% on a Q1 print that beat top- and bottom-line estimates with revenue up 28% Y/Y. The in-line Q2 view has revenue of RMB 4-4.1B (consensus: RMB4.04B).

Live video service revenue was RMB2.7B in Q1 (+14% Y/Y) driven by an increase in paying users and ARPU. Value-added service revenue grew 285% Y/Y to RMB903.8M, mobile marketing was down 32% Y/Y to RMB80.7M due to decreased demand from advertisers/marketers, and mobile games fell 8% to RMB42.2M as the quarterly decrease in paying users continued.

The Momo segment revenue was up from last year's RMB2.8B to RMB3.4B.

Q1 MAUs totaled 114.4M, up from 103.3M in last year's quarter.

Total paying users of the video service and VAS were 14M, up from 8.1M.

