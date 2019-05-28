Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to acquire a 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges’ group of seven hotels and an undeveloped land parcel ideally situated in Jasper National Park for C$99M, which will be financed through revolving credit facility.

As majority owner of these properties, 100% of their results will be consolidated into Viad’s financial statements and noncontrolling interest expense will be recorded related to the 40% owners’ share of the income.

If the transaction closes in mid-June, then the company expects to record revenue of $16M to $18M and adjusted segment EBITDA of $9M to $10M, during 2019 related to the Mountain Park Lodges properties.