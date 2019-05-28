Soligenix awarded a subcontract of $600,000 for supporting evaluation of IDR platform technology

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) will be participating in a biodefense contract for the development of medical countermeasures against bacterial threat agents, with Soligenix awarded a subcontract of ~$600,000 over 3 years.

The proposed work will further evaluate the efficacy of the IDR platform in animal models of disease caused by bacterial biothreat agents, such as B. pseudomallei and F. tularensis, among others.

SGX942 has demonstrated safety in a Phase 1 study in 84 healthy human volunteers. Positive efficacy results were demonstrated in a Phase 2 clinical study in 111 patients using dusquetide, its lead Innate Defense Regulator (IDR), in the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients undergoing chemoradiation therapy.

Soligenix is working with leading oncology centers in the US and Europe to advance SGX942 in oral mucositis with the conduct of a Phase 3 clinical trial referred to as the "DOM–INNATE" study (Dusquetide treatment in Oral Mucositis – by modulating INNATE immunity).