Hyatt aims to expand luxury presence in Asia Pacific

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) says it plans to open 21 new luxury hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific by the end of 2020.

The hotel operators say the expansion is comprised of seven Park Hyatt branded properties, six hotels each under the Grand Hyatt and Andaz brands and two Alila branded resorts.

"We see enormous potential to grow our luxury portfolio in Asia Pacific, which currently accounts for 40% of Hyatt’s overall portfolio in the region," notes Hyatt Senior VP Patrick Finn.

