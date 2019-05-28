Falling iron ore stockpiles in China push prices higher

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +2.6% , BHP +1.7% and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +1.5% pre-market after iron ore delivered to China jumped 4.2% overnight to close at $108/mt, as iron ore stockpiles in the country tumble to their lowest level in more than two years.

Iron ore prices have been high since the January collapse of a tailings dam at a Vale (NYSE:VALE) operation in Brazil, prompting mine closures and heightened scrutiny of the safety of Brazil's tailings dams in Brazil that cut more than 90M metric tons in annual capacity.

Reflecting the benign environment, Goldman Sachs has upgraded Rio shares to Buy, saying Rio was generating $8B-$9 B/year of free cash flow and improving margins and returns.

Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY