Goldman bearish on Gilead, sees 10% downside risk; shares slip 2% premarket

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is down 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of a downgrade to Sell with a $60 price target (from $70) at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Terence Flynn cites the looming loss of patent exclusivity for Truvada and Atripla. He also mentions that Biktarvy can only protect about half of the company's $16B HIV franchise from generic competition. Goldman had been Neutral on the company since 2012.

The SA Author Rating on the stock is Bullish. The Quant Rating is Neutral and the prevailing Sell-Side Rating is Outperform.