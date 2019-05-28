ProMIS Neurosciences identifies antibodies for Alzheimer's disease

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF) has identified several antibody candidates that selectively bind the toxic form of Tau and amyloid beta.

ProMIS' novel Tau antibodies join a pipeline of antibody candidates. The pipeline includes:

Alzheimer's disease: PMN310, an antibody clinical candidate that selectively targets the toxic form of amyloid beta. Novel Tau antibodies that are potential candidates selectively targeting the toxic form of Tau.

Parkinson's disease: Antibody candidates showing selectivity for toxic forms of alpha synuclein compared to other therapeutic antibodies in development.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis): Antibody candidates targeting the toxic form of TDP43.