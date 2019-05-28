GM finds an EV charging station partner

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Bechtel plan to construct thousands of charging stations in the U.S. under a new joint venture that will focus on large urban areas as well as highways.

The large GM-Bechtel charging network will be planned in part based on OnStar data of where drivers tend to park. "Charging infrastructure is a significant need and we believe that this market is really going to grow," says a top Bechtel exec.

GM and Bechtel are taking in outside investors to fund the JV.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) already has a coast-to-coast charging network, while Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY)-backed Electrify America also plans to build a large-scale network.