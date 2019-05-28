Goldman sees 17% upside in J&J in premarket analyst action

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) resumed with Neutral rating and $84 (5% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) resumed with Neutral rating and $154 (14% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares up 1% on FDA nod for expanded use for Vraylar.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Outperform rating and $21 (91% upside) price target at Leerink.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) resumed with Buy rating and $54 (15% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares up 1% premarket.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) initiated with Outperform rating and $160 (17% upside) price target at Leerink.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) resumed with Neutral rating and $85 (5% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) resumed with Buy rating and $163 (17% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) resumed with Buy rating and $49 (17% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares up a fraction premarket.