Nutanix -3% on downgrade ahead of earnings

Morgan Stanley downgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cuts the PT from $53 to $37.

Analyst Katy Huberty cites a "cyclical slowing of demand" and rising competitive pressure.

Huberty remains positive on NTNX but sees the turnaround taking longer than the two to three quarters assumed by investors.

Weak results from other enterprise hardware companies implies a risk to Nutanix's outlook.

Nutanix reports earnings tomorrow and consensus estimates put revenue at $297.2M with a $0.60 loss per share.

Last week, peer NetApp reported Q4 misses with downside outlook.