REGENXBIO up 5% premarket on FDA nod for gene therapy Zolgensma

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is poised to add to Friday's 7% spike after the FDA approved Novartis' gene therapy Zolgensma (onsaemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

The FDA nod triggered a $3.5M milestone payment from AveXis who in-licensed RGNX's NAV Technology Platform for the indication in 2018. RGNX is eligible to receive an additional $80M in commercial milestones and up to low double-digit royalties on net sales.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) acquired AveXis a year ago.