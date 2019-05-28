Petrobras nears sale of two Brazil offshore oilfields - Reuters

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has set a June 5 deadline to receive final binding offers for its Pampo and Enchova oilfields off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in a sale process that could fetch ~$1B, Reuters reports.

Warburg Pincus-backed Trident Energy is believed to be the leader, although PBR has invited others to submit a final bid, including Brazil's Petro Rio and a consortium of EIG Global Energy Partners and local Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas.

The two fields produced a combined 39K boe/day, according to July 2018 figures, making it the largest mature production asset in PBR's divestment portfolio.