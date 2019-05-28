Jianpu Technology +1.1% after unexpected Q1 profit

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) rises 1.1% after turning in a surprise profit for Q1.

Q1 net income of RMB 18.7M ($2.8M), or 4 cents per share compares with a net loss of RMB 57.1M in the year-ago period. Q1 EPS of 1 cent beat the consensus estimate for a loss of 2 cents per share.

Q1 revenue of RMB 654.9M ($97.6M) increased from RMB 335.7M a year ago; exceeds consensus estimate of $91.9M.

Q1 credit card volume of 1.6M increased 6.7% from 1.5M in the year-ago quarter, and the average fee per credit card rose 11% Y/Y to RMB 95.20.

Jianpu voluntarily suspended downloads of its mobile apps from March 15, 2019 as the result of being reported in the most recent CCTV "315 Night," a show concerning consumer rights protections.

Company is in process of re-launching mobile apps towards next month.

Sees Q2 total revenue for RMB 360M-RMB 380M ($52M-$55M); compares with consensus of $108.3M (average of two estimates).

Previously: Jianpu Technology EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 28)