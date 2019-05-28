Kezar down 29% premarket on disappointing KZR-616 data

Thinly traded micro cap Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) slumps 29% premarket average volume in reaction to preliminary data from the first two cohorts in an open-label dose-escalation study of lead drug KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The results were presented at EULAR in Madrid.

The drug's efficacy was less than impressive and two healthy volunteers who received the 60 mg dose required hospitalization. The drug showed a similar adverse event profile to Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Velcade (bortezomib).

KZR-616 is a immunoproteasome inhibitor that the company says delivers a broad anti-inflammatory response and has shown potential efficacy in reducing certain autoimmune diseases (e.g., lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, IBD, MS, type 1 diabetes) in animal models.